Video report: Vehicle rolls on side in front yard of Brewster residence

February 16, 2020


BREWSTER – Brewster Police are investigating a bizarre crash in the front yard of a home. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 PM Sunday in front of 424 block of Yankee Drive. Photos appear to show the Hyundai Elantra went off the road, struck a mailbox and may have ridden a boulder ending up against a tree at a precarious angle. Firefighters had to stabilize the vehicle in order to extricate the driver who was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. A Harwich Ambulance and Orleans Deputy Chief assisted at the scene.
Photo by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN with additional video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

Traffic crash Yankee Drive Brewster, MA 2/16/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

