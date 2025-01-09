You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle rolls over in median on Route 6 in Sandwich seriously injuring two people

Vehicle rolls over in median on Route 6 in Sandwich seriously injuring two people

January 9, 2025

SANDWICH – Two people were injured in a rollover crash on Route 6 in Sandwich about noon Thursday. The crash happened eastbound between the Sagamore Bridge and the Route 130 exit. MedFlight was not available due to weather. One victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The second victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash which caused extensive delays approaching the scene.

