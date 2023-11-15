BOURNE – A vehicle overturned on Route 6 in Bourne about 9:45 PM Tuesday. The crash happened westbound before the Sagamore Bridge. Firefighters extricated the driver who appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays until the scene was cleared.
Vehicle rolls over on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge
November 14, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Fuel Spill Closes Crows Pond Landing in Chatham
- Steamship Internal Investigation: Officials Knew Sankaty Improperly Secured Before Drifting
- Sipson Island Trust Starting “Un-development”
- Falmouth Select Board Approves Funding For Wastewater Removal Project
- Arts Foundation Encourages Aspiring Cape Artists To Apply For Grants, Mentorship
- Family Table Collaborative Prepares for Thanksgiving
- JFK Museum Honors Sixtieth Anniversary Of President’s Passing With Special Event Slate
- $5 Million Firefighter Safety Grant Opportunity Announced
- New Koppel Center Providing Multitude of Services
- Orleans Offering Visitor Information Building
- Barnstable County Focused on Affordable Housing Initiatives
- Falmouth Woman Mistakenly Delivered $20k in Scratch Tickets
- Cape Symphony Warns of Third-Party Fraudulent Ticket Sellers