Vehicle rolls over on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge

November 14, 2023

BOURNE – A vehicle overturned on Route 6 in Bourne about 9:45 PM Tuesday. The crash happened westbound before the Sagamore Bridge. Firefighters extricated the driver who appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays until the scene was cleared.

