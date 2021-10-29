Vehicle shears off gas pump in Wareham

WAREHAM – On Thursday, October 28, at about 1:10 p.m. the Wareham Fire Department responded to Cumberland Farms in West Wareham for a motor vehicle accident. At the scene the emergency responders had found that a vehicle had backed up into a gas pump shearing it from the foundation.

Crew members from Engine 1 secured the area and stood by until the vehicle was removed with Chief Matthew Rowley in command. Engine 1 Captain Mark Rogers said, “There were no injuries and no spillage of gas, because the Emergency Shear Valve did its job.”