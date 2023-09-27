FALMOUTH – A car reportedly struck the Village Pantry at 372 East Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) shortly before 2 PM Wednesday. No injuries were reported. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Vehicle strikes building in Falmouth
September 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
