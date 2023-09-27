You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes building in Falmouth

Vehicle strikes building in Falmouth

September 27, 2023

FALMOUTH – A car reportedly struck the Village Pantry at 372 East Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) shortly before 2 PM Wednesday. No injuries were reported. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 