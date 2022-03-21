You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes building in Hyannis

Vehicle strikes building in Hyannis

March 21, 2022

John P. Carroll/CWN

HYANNIS – A vehicle struck a building in Hyannis around 12:30 PM Monday. The incident happened at a Balise service building at 32 Corporation Street. A window was smashed out but it did not appear there was any structural damage. The driver of the Nissan Maxima was evaluated at the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 