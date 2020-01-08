You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes building in Yarmouth

January 8, 2020


YARMOUTH – A vehicle reportedly struck a building at 911 Alewife Circle in Yarmouth around 4:15 PM Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle also struck another vehicle in the parking lot. A building inspector was called to check the damage to the structure. No serious injuries were reported. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police. Fire officials said there may have been a mechanical problem with the Honda sedan that caused it to make a complete circle hitting the building and then hitting the Dodge Ram pickup truck that it was originally parked  next to.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

