PROVINCETOWN – A car reportedly struck a house at 22 Bradford Street in the West End of Provincetown shortly before 1:30 PM Tuesday. Two people in the vehicle were evaluated by EMTs with at least one transported to Cape Cod Hospital. No one in the house was hurt. A building inspector was called to check the structural integrity so the vehicle could be removed. The crash is under investigation by Provincetown Police.
Vehicle strikes house in Provincetown
September 13, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Biden Hopes Ending Cancer Can Be a “National Purpose” for US
- Human Rights Commission Seeks Two New Members
- Local Businesses Look Back on Summer Season
- Cape Symphony Opens Fall Season with Mozartiana
- Barnstable County Commissioner Candidate Pushes Back Against Oath Keeper Allegations
- Cape Cod Gateway Airport Beginning $25M Improvement Project
- Community Health Center Expands Glaucoma Treatment Access
- Eastham Visitor Center to Get Water Refill Station
- Seaside Le Mans Raises Over $500,000 for Local Nonprofits
- Another Busy Turtle Rescue Season for Aquarium
- Blitz Build Will Construct Affordable Home in 5 Days
- Substance Awareness Group Holding Drop-in Nights
- Local Projects Benefiting from $19M for Coastal Infrastructure