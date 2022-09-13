You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes house in Provincetown

September 13, 2022

PROVINCETOWN – A car reportedly struck a house at 22 Bradford Street in the West End of Provincetown shortly before 1:30 PM Tuesday. Two people in the vehicle were evaluated by EMTs with at least one transported to Cape Cod Hospital. No one in the house was hurt. A building inspector was called to check the structural integrity so the vehicle could be removed. The crash is under investigation by Provincetown Police.

