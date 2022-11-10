You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Vehicle strikes utility pole, leaves scene in Provincetown

Vehicle strikes utility pole, leaves scene in Provincetown

November 9, 2022


PROVINCETOWN – A vehicle struck a utility pole in Provincetown around 10 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Conwell Street near Harry Kemp Way. The vehicle reportedly then left the scene but located by police a short time later. The pole was completely snapped and officials closed Conwell Street between Harry Kemp Way and Cemetery Road until Eversource could arrive to replace the pole. Provincetown Police are investigating the crash.

