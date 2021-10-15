You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Air Station Cape Cod medevacs ailing sailor

Video: Air Station Cape Cod medevacs ailing sailor

October 14, 2021


CAPE COD – A helicopter crew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod hoists a man from a vessel 80 nautical miles South of Montauk, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2021. The man was experiencing diabetic-related medical complications while out at sea and needed to be medically evacuated.
(U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Lt. j. g. Andrew Boyle)

