Video: April fools plunge held at Harding’s Beach in Chatham

April 7, 2024


CHATHAM – The 17th annual the April Fools Plunge from Chatham Fire led the community into the frigid waters of Harding’s Beach Sunday. The Chatham Firefighters have done an outstanding job of rallying the community behind some amazingly brave people. This year, the swim benefited Erin (Kinski) Coughlin. As a devoted mother of two boys, an esteemed educational assistant at Nauset Regional Schools, a Nauset Hall of Fame Recipient, and the passionate coach of the Nauset girls basketball team, Erin has always been a pillar of strength and inspiration to those around her.

Unfortunately, Erin has recently been faced with unexpected health challenges. On March 15, 2024, she underwent surgery after being diagnosed with Melanoma. As she awaits further guidance from her oncologist regarding her treatment plan, another hurdle emerged. Erin’s right leg became swollen, rendering her unable to walk. Subsequently, on March 20, 2024, she received the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.

Chatham, Fire worked to make this their biggest and best swim yet. They add there is no better way to slam the door on the winter season than to take your first refreshing dip of the year!

ch040724 April Fools Plunge from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

