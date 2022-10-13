Video: Bourne Police detective retires after 29 years on the job

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BOURNE – Wednesday, Detective David Wilson walked out of the department for the last time as the Bourne Police Court Prosecutor, stepping into the well earned world of retirement after 29 years of dedicated and distinguished service to the department and Town of Bourne.

David started with the department in 1994 working as a patrol officer and finding a passion with the Motorcycle Unit. He later became a Detectuve and represented the department as our Court Prosecutor for many years. He ensured that justice continued to be served even after the arrest. His attention to detail was exceptional and he set the standard for future Court Prosecutors within the department.

Bourne Police are proud to have served alongside such an honorable officer and they wish him well on this new journey in his life.

Det. Wilson, you have earned the respect of your fellow officers and your community…now enjoy your retirement which you have so deservingly earned!