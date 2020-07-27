Video: Coast Guard crew helps disentangle leatherback turtle

BUZZARDS BAY – Living Marine Resources is one of the #USCG’s 11 statutory missions. Station Woods Hole assisted Massachusetts marine protection officials in successfully disentangling an #endangered leatherback turtle in Buzzards Bay near Naushon Island.
