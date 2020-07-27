You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Coast Guard crew helps disentangle leatherback turtle

Video: Coast Guard crew helps disentangle leatherback turtle

July 26, 2020

BUZZARDS BAY – Living Marine Resources is one of the #USCG’s 11 statutory missions. Station Woods Hole assisted Massachusetts marine protection officials in successfully disentangling an #endangered leatherback turtle in Buzzards Bay near Naushon Island.

