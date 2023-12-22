Video: Coast Guard rescues two from sinking vessel off Martha’s Vineyard

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rescue at sea off Martha's Vineyard from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – USCG Air Station Cape Cod reports that on the morning of Tuesday December 19th, their MH-60 crew was diverted in response to F/V Two Dukes, disabled and in distress with 4 crew members onboard. Battling 15-20 foot breaking swells and strong winds, the crew successfully completed hoists of crew members from the surf and returned to Air Station Cape Cod for EMS transfer.

New details: On Monday, U.S. Coast Guard Station Brant Point and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod responded to a disabled fishing vessel after they experienced a loss of steering capabilities and the windows of the pilothouse were blown out from a wave. Two crewmembers were hoisted by an MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew while the boat’s master and first mate remained onboard to assist in towing the vessel. Station Brant Point was able to successfully take the fishing vessel in tow to Vineyard Haven on Martha’s Vineyard.