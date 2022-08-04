Video: Fire destroys several trailers at Yarmouth Transfer Station





YARMOUTH – At 5:04 AM Thursday, the Yarmouth Fire Department received a 911 call reporting trailers on fire at the towns transfer station. All three stations were dispatched and upon arrival found 4 tractor trailer size trailers fully involved in fire. The trailers were all filled with construction debris and awaiting transport off cape. The four 40’ long trailers are a total lost.

Crews initially attacked the fire from all sides to bring it under control as mutual aid fire engines and ambulances covered the town. While at this fire other Yarmouth Crews and mutual aid apparatus responded to 5 other calls.

Tower 41 was brought on scene at 7 AM and set up on the debris loading platform, water has been flowing for an hour and a half at the time of this report.

Childs Equipment arrived with a large excavator at 8:10Am and has started to pull trailers apart and spread debris out so it can be extinguished. Crews are expected to be on scene for a few more hours.

Its important to note that at this time the town is under water restrictions, add to that the thousands of gallons of water needed to fight this fire its important for homeowners to adhere to the water restriction currently in place and available at the Town of Yarmouth Website. Today is a no water day.

ya080422 transfer station fire from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.