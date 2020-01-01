You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: New Year’s Day polar plunge in Harwich

Video: New Year’s Day polar plunge in Harwich

January 1, 2020

IMG_7794

◄ Back
Picture 1 of 12

HARWICH – The annual New Year’s Day polar plunge was held at Red River Beach in Harwich.
Photos and video by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN

New Year’s Polar Plunge Harwich 010120 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 