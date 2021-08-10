Video: Oak Bluffs Police seek suspect in vending machine thefts

OAK BLUFFS – Oak Bluffs Police are looking to identify the male pictured here. He is suspected of larceny from several down-island vending machines. The suspect has master keys for the machines, and seems to be very familiar with the machines themselves. He is described as a white male, estimated to be in his 40’s-50’s, approximately 6 feet tall, 200 lbs. He has a high and tight style haircut, and maybe driving a dark-colored or gray Jeep Grand Cherokee without a front license plate. Anyone with information or tips is asked to please email Detective Duquette at: cduquette@tisburyma.gov

