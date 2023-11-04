You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Orleans firefighters respond to overnight camper fire

Video: Orleans firefighters respond to overnight camper fire

November 4, 2023

ORLEANS – Orleans firefighters extinguished an overnight camper fire on Route 6A. No injuries were reported.
Video by Orleans Police:

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 