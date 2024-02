DENNIS PORT – Dennis Fire and Rescue transported a male injured in a collision between a Honda CR-V and Dodge Ram work van at the intersection of Lower County Road and Shad Hole Road about noon Sunday. The driver of the van was not hurt. Dennis Police were able to keep traffic moving with one alternating lane. They are also investigating the cause of the crash.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN



de022524 Lower County Shad Hole crash from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.