Video report: Fourth annual HPD Special Olympics Polar Plunge held at Red River Beach



HARWICH PORT – The fourth annual Harwich Police department Special Olympics Polar Plunge was held Saturday at Red River Beach. Over 150 adults and children braved the cold waters of Nantucket Sound. Harwich Deputy Police Chief Kevin Considine, the special coordinator for Barnstable County, gathers the groups from across Cape Cod for the event. The Police Academy also raised the most money-$18,000, for a grand total of $50,000.

During the event one of the recruits’ from the Plymouth Police Academy lost his eyeglasses, a search party was formed back into the cold water, luckily the glasses were found in by a fellow recruit.

ha031624 HPD Special Olympics polar plunge from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN