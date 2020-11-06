Video report: Marine returns home with hopes of following dad as a police officer

YARMOUTH – After serving five years active duty, United States Marine Reilly Kannally has returned home. His father Harwich Police Officer Keith Kannally and his mother Anne Marie had a welcome home get together at their residence. Many police and fire personnel along with high school friends joined in the activities. Reilly, 24, was stationed at Cherry Point in North Carolina. He hopes to follow in his father’s career path and become a police officer.

ya110520 U.S. Marine homecoming from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.