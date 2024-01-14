You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video report: Three evaluated after pickup, car collide in Chatham

Video report: Three evaluated after pickup, car collide in Chatham

January 14, 2024


CHATHAM – Around 1 PM Sunday, Chatham Police and Fire were dispatched to a two vehicle crash on Main Street (Route 28) at Sam Ryder Road. A Subaru sedan and Ford F-150 collided at that intersection but luckily no injuries were reported. Chatham Fire and Rescue secured the car and truck and cleaned up a spill with Speedy-Dry. The road was closed for 45 minutes while the vehicles were towed from the scene.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

ch011424 Main St Sam Ryder Rd crash from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

