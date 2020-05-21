VIDEO: Three rescued after fishing boat catches fire, sinks off Point Judith



POINT JUDITH, RI – At 1101 a.m. the Coast Guard received a report of a boat fire approximately 2.5 miles southeast of Point Judith. The 3 people onboard were safely rescued and brought to shore by a crew from station Point Judith and transferred to local EMS. Coast Guard crews from Station Point Judith, RI assisted the Narraganset Fire Dept. by transporting the 3 crewmembers from the burning fishing boat in Narraganset Bay safely to shore.

Photo and video via U.S. Coast Guard Northeast

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fishing vessel burns and sinks Pt, Judith Rd 5/21/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.