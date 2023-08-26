You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Tree in wires closes Bournedale Road in Bourne

Video: Tree in wires closes Bournedale Road in Bourne

August 25, 2023


BOURNE – Bourne Police report that Bournedale Road was closed Friday evening due to a tree down on power lines. Power outages were possible in the area.

