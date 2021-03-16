Wareham Police Chief Announces Retirement

(WAREHAM) – A well-known staple in the Wareham community, Police Chief John Walcek, has announced he will be retiring from Wareham Police Department on Saturday, April 17th.

“I consider it an honor and privilege to have been afforded the opportunity to serve Wareham and its residents for so many years,” said Walcek, who began his career on the force as a Summer Special Officer on May 31, 1987.

“I am as proud to be a Wareham police officer today as I was the first day I walked a beat on Main Street.” Throughout his career, Walcek has served the department as Sergeant, Lieutenant, Acting Chief, and was promoted officially to Chief of Wareham Police in 2020.

Prior to his service within the department, Chief Walcek had already become a trusted and familiar face. He began his service to the town as a call firefighter at the West Wareham Fire Station while still in high school in 1984, a service he continued while serving the Wareham Police Department until 1997.

While a nomination for Walcek’s successor has not yet been announced, the Wareham Police Department did release a statement announcing leadership changes should be expected in coming weeks.

By Emmalyn Reid, Cape Wide News