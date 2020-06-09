Wareham Police searching for missing person

WAREHAM – Wareham Police are searching for a 47-year-old man missing since Monday afternoon from Onset center. Daniel Smith is a white male 5 foot 9 to 5 foot 10 weighing 280-300 pounds. He is unshaven and does not wear glasses. No clothing description was provided. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wareham Police at 508-295-1212.

Photo by Wareham Police/CWN