WAREHAM – Wareham Police are searching for a 47-year-old man missing since Monday afternoon from Onset center. Daniel Smith is a white male 5 foot 9 to 5 foot 10 weighing 280-300 pounds. He is unshaven and does not wear glasses. No clothing description was provided. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wareham Police at 508-295-1212.
Photo by Wareham Police/CWN
Wareham Police searching for missing person
June 9, 2020
