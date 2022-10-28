You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wareham Police seek person of interest in breaking and entering case

Wareham Police seek person of interest in breaking and entering case

October 28, 2022


WAREHAM – Wareham Police is requesting the publics assistance identifying this male. This male is a person of interest in an active breaking and entering incident. If you know this male , have seen someone similar to this male , a male with matching clothing or can provide information leading to his identification. Please call WPD @ 508-295-1212 or Detective Kelsch @ 508-295-1204.

