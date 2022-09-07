You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wareham Police seek suspect in theft of large quantity of energy drinks from local supermarket

Wareham Police seek suspect in theft of large quantity of energy drinks from local supermarket

September 7, 2022

Wareham Police/CWN

WAREHAM – Wareham Police is again seeking public assistance identifying the male in the attached photo. He is suspect in a larceny of a large amount of “Red Bull” energy drinks from Shaw’s. If you can identify this male please call Wareham Police Detectives @ 508-295-1204.

