WAREHAM – Wareham Police is again seeking public assistance identifying the male in the attached photo. He is suspect in a larceny of a large amount of “Red Bull” energy drinks from Shaw’s. If you can identify this male please call Wareham Police Detectives @ 508-295-1204.
Wareham Police seek suspect in theft of large quantity of energy drinks from local supermarket
September 7, 2022
