Warrant arrest at South Yarmouth nuisance residence results in search warrant, new charges filed

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police Detectives served multiple arrest warrants Tuesday morning at a Mars Lane residence leading to the execution of a search warrant. Kevin Wordell Jr., 33, of South Yarmouth was arrested on outstanding warrants for previous charges stemming from incidents in Yarmouth and Barnstable. New charges for possession of Class A (fentanyl) stemming from the results of the search warrant were filed Tuesday at Barnstable District Court.

The residence on Mars Lane is well known to the Yarmouth Police Department. In the last ten years, the department has logged 91 calls for service to that address, alone.

__________

CWN archives show that on March 3rd, 2016, Wordell was arrested after a foot chase in Yarmouth. Yarmouth Police reported at that time: “The suspect—Kevin Wordell, Jr., 25, of Yarmouth Port, (photo at right) with 59 prior criminal charges in Massachusetts—was transported to Yarmouth Police Department headquarters for booking. He was subsequently arraigned in the Barnstable District Court charged with resisting arrest and felony warrant for larceny of a controlled substance.”

On January 16th, 2010 Wordell was arrested in Yarmouth for felony intimidation of a witness.