FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police Department is highly recommending that traffic traveling on the divided Highway Route 28 and West Falmouth Hwy in the area of Braeside Road should seek alternate routes due to a Water Main Break in the North Bound Lane. At this time the Falmouth Police and DPW Water Departments are coordinating a work detail and will be in the roadway at some point this morning. This will restrict traffic to one lane – EXPECT DELAYS. Palmer Ave to West Falmouth hwy will flow in the North Bound direction only. Southbound traffic will be diverted off of the divided highway at the Sippiwissett road ramp to Palmer Ave. At the time of this post an estimate time for completion is unknown. Please reduce speed and travel in a cautious manner for safety, however FPD is recommending to seek alternate routes around this work zone.
Water main break causing traffic detours in Falmouth
April 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- UK’s Johnson in ICU, Was Given Oxygen in Battling Virus
- China’s Virus Pandemic Epicenter Wuhan Ends 76-Day Lockdown
- Town of Orleans Puts Rules in Place at Transfer Station
- Steamship Authority Reducing Vineyard Route Schedule
- Vineyard Officials Advise Residents of Safe Practices in Public
- Chamber CEO: Travelers Delaying Trips to Cape, But Not Cancelling
- Food4Vets Program Being Offered at Sandwich High
- County Health Officials Confident Rapid COVID-19 Testing Capabilities Coming to Cape Cod
- Barnstable and Sandwich Extend Tax and Bill Due Dates
- Town of Barnstable Lays Out Guidelines on Utility, Excise Bills
- State Officials Praise Army Corps of Engineers Decision to Replace Canal Bridges
- Statewide Coronavirus Cases Surpass 15,000 Mark
- Feds Extend Waiver on Monitors for Some East Coast Fisheries