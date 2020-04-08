Water main break causing traffic detours in Falmouth



FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police Department is highly recommending that traffic traveling on the divided Highway Route 28 and West Falmouth Hwy in the area of Braeside Road should seek alternate routes due to a Water Main Break in the North Bound Lane. At this time the Falmouth Police and DPW Water Departments are coordinating a work detail and will be in the roadway at some point this morning. This will restrict traffic to one lane – EXPECT DELAYS. Palmer Ave to West Falmouth hwy will flow in the North Bound direction only. Southbound traffic will be diverted off of the divided highway at the Sippiwissett road ramp to Palmer Ave. At the time of this post an estimate time for completion is unknown. Please reduce speed and travel in a cautious manner for safety, however FPD is recommending to seek alternate routes around this work zone.