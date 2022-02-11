You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Water main break closes Lower County Road in Dennis

Water main break closes Lower County Road in Dennis

February 11, 2022

DENNIS – A water main break is expected to keep a section of Lower County Road in Dennis closed while repairs are made. The break was reported just before 8 AM Friday between Lighthouse Road and South Main Street. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.

