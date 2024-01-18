You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Weather alert: A couple inches of snow expected Friday followed by bitter wind chills

Weather alert: A couple inches of snow expected Friday followed by bitter wind chills

January 18, 2024


CAPE COD – The National Weather Service is forecasting 2-4 inches of snow on Cape Cod Friday into Friday night. An arctic blast will follow with wind chills in the single numbers Friday night and Saturday night.

