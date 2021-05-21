Weekly COVID-19 update 5/20/21: Only Barnstable is in the Yellow category



CAPE COD – Latest state data: The Massachusetts state death toll from COVID-19 is 17,442 people. There were 78 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week compared to 112 the previous week. There have been 13,982 cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County since the pandemic began. There were 2 new deaths from COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week bringing the toll on Cape Cod since the pandemic began to 472.

Hospitalization in Southeastern Massachusetts is at 84.1%. ICU capacity is at 60.9%.



The latest state map shows:

Barnstable in the yellow (medium risk) category.

Bourne, Dennis, Falmouth, Mashpee, Sandwich and Yarmouth are in the green (low risk) category.

Brewster, Chatham, Eastham, Harwich, Orleans, Provincetown, Truro, and Wellfleet are in the grey (nil) category.

Local updates: Provinceotwnm reports 0 active cases. Barnstable reports 79 new cases in the 14 days preceding May 14th. Falmouth reports 16 new cases between in the week preceding May 13th.