Weekly COVID-19 update: Our final regular weekly report 5/27/21



CAPE COD – News: Governor Baker has rescinded all COVID-19 restrictions effect Saturday. As a result, this will be our last regular weekly COVID update unless conditions dictate otherwise.

Latest state data: The state death toll from COVID-19 stands at 17,491 There were 59 new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County in the past week compared to 78 last week. There have been 14,001 cases of COVID-19 on Cape Cod since the pandemic began. There were 3 new deaths in Barnstable County in the past week bringing the death toll on Cape Cod to 474.

Hospitalization in Southeastern Mass is at 81.5%. ICU capacity is at 60%.



The latest state map shows:

Barnstable, Bourne, Dennis, Falmouth and Mashpee are in the green category (low risk)

All other towns are in the grey category (nil)

Local updates: Provincetown reports no active cases. Barnstable no new update. Falmouth no new update.