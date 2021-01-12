Weekly police department arrests/reports 1/12/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On January 10th at 8:14 p.m.
Leah Loretta Dewey, 37, of Wellfleet was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Speeding
Media release furnished by Truro Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On January 4th at 12:11 a.m.
Guido Eduardo Cale, 43, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Operating without a license
On January 4th at 8:01 a.m.
Westley C. Walsh, 29, of Plymouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Imtimidating a witness (2 counts)
Threatening to commit a crime (2 counts)
On January 6th at 12:19 p.m.
Reginald Stanback, 61, of Hyannis was charged with
Open container of alcohol (town by-law)
Disorderly conduct (subsequent offense)
Resisting arrest
The log for January 7th was not posted
On January 8th at 6:30 p.m.
Luis Alberto Conti, 48, of Cotuit was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)
Operating without headlights
Resisting arrest
Operating after registration revoked
Uninsured vehicle
On January 9th at 12:46 a.m.
Renato F. Conrado, 45, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On January 4th at 4:56 p.m.
Brandon Michael Buchanan, 25, of East Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating after license suspended
Possession of a Class A substance (2 counts)
Warrant arrest (4 counts)
On January 5th at 5:20 p.m.
Jeremiah D. Shivers, 44, of Fairhaven, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
On January 5th at 9:47 p.m.
Janelle Teresa Berneche, 31, of Tisbury, MA was charged with
Possession of a Class A substance
Conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act
and
Jason Richard Mello, 32, of Vineyard Haven, MA was charged with
Possession of a Class A substance
Conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act
On January 7th at 7:08 p.m.
Robert David Cusack, 36, of Waquoit was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Littering from MV
Posssession of a Class E substance
Data furnished by Falmouth Police