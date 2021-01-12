Weekly police department arrests/reports 1/12/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On January 10th at 8:14 p.m.

Leah Loretta Dewey, 37, of Wellfleet was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Speeding

Media release furnished by Truro Police

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On January 4th at 12:11 a.m.

Guido Eduardo Cale, 43, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Operating without a license

On January 4th at 8:01 a.m.

Westley C. Walsh, 29, of Plymouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Imtimidating a witness (2 counts)

Threatening to commit a crime (2 counts)

On January 6th at 12:19 p.m.

Reginald Stanback, 61, of Hyannis was charged with

Open container of alcohol (town by-law)

Disorderly conduct (subsequent offense)

Resisting arrest

The log for January 7th was not posted

On January 8th at 6:30 p.m.

Luis Alberto Conti, 48, of Cotuit was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)

Operating without headlights

Resisting arrest

Operating after registration revoked

Uninsured vehicle

On January 9th at 12:46 a.m.

Renato F. Conrado, 45, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On January 4th at 4:56 p.m.

Brandon Michael Buchanan, 25, of East Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating after license suspended

Possession of a Class A substance (2 counts)

Warrant arrest (4 counts)

On January 5th at 5:20 p.m.

Jeremiah D. Shivers, 44, of Fairhaven, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

On January 5th at 9:47 p.m.

Janelle Teresa Berneche, 31, of Tisbury, MA was charged with

Possession of a Class A substance

Conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act

and

Jason Richard Mello, 32, of Vineyard Haven, MA was charged with

Possession of a Class A substance

Conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act

On January 7th at 7:08 p.m.

Robert David Cusack, 36, of Waquoit was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Littering from MV

Posssession of a Class E substance

Data furnished by Falmouth Police