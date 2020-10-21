Weekly police department arrests/reports 10/20/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On October 12th at 12:44 a.m.
Heather Illene Wilson, 37, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Leaving the scene of property damage
On October 12th at 9;26 p.m.
Mark Navarro, 45, of Tampa, FL was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating recklessly to endanger
On October 13th at 9:02 a.m.
Amanda E. Lamb, 32, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On October 13th at 3:53 p.m.
Jeffrey Stewart Windle, 53, of Harwich was charged with
Larceny by false pretense over $1,200
On October 14th at 12:08 a.m.
Manuel Quinto, 34, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On October 14th at 6:26 a.m.
Michael William Fahey, 60, of Osterville was charged with
Warrant arrest
On October 14th at 10:09 a.m.
Thomas A. Burton, 23, of Mashpee was charged with
Warrant arrest
On October 15th at 8:38 a.m.
Jason A. Gulley, 43, of Mashpee was charged with
Warrant arrest
On October 16th at 9:50 a.m.
Lauren E. Christie, 35, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On October 17th at 10:14 p.m.
Justus Tyler Allmon, 30, of Eastham was charged with
Warrant arrest
On October 18th at 11:42 a.m.
Kimberly A. Atwood, 37, of Falmouth was cahrged with
Shoplifting by concealing merchandise
Assault and battery
Vandalizing property
Warrant arrest
On October 18th at 3:57 p.m.
Ch Najam Asghar, 29, of Hyannis was charged with
Shoplifting by asportation of merchandise
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On October 14th at 4:53 p.m.
Joab DaSilva, 24, of Falmouth was charged with
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Operating without a license
On October 16th at 8:12 p.m.
Diane T. Mota, 42, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest (5 counts)
Data furnished by Falmouth Police