Weekly police department arrests/reports 10/20/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On October 12th at 12:44 a.m.

Heather Illene Wilson, 37, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Leaving the scene of property damage

On October 12th at 9;26 p.m.

Mark Navarro, 45, of Tampa, FL was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating recklessly to endanger

On October 13th at 9:02 a.m.

Amanda E. Lamb, 32, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On October 13th at 3:53 p.m.

Jeffrey Stewart Windle, 53, of Harwich was charged with

Larceny by false pretense over $1,200

On October 14th at 12:08 a.m.

Manuel Quinto, 34, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On October 14th at 6:26 a.m.

Michael William Fahey, 60, of Osterville was charged with

Warrant arrest

On October 14th at 10:09 a.m.

Thomas A. Burton, 23, of Mashpee was charged with

Warrant arrest

On October 15th at 8:38 a.m.

Jason A. Gulley, 43, of Mashpee was charged with

Warrant arrest

On October 16th at 9:50 a.m.

Lauren E. Christie, 35, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On October 17th at 10:14 p.m.

Justus Tyler Allmon, 30, of Eastham was charged with

Warrant arrest

On October 18th at 11:42 a.m.

Kimberly A. Atwood, 37, of Falmouth was cahrged with

Shoplifting by concealing merchandise

Assault and battery

Vandalizing property

Warrant arrest

On October 18th at 3:57 p.m.

Ch Najam Asghar, 29, of Hyannis was charged with

Shoplifting by asportation of merchandise

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On October 14th at 4:53 p.m.

Joab DaSilva, 24, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Operating without a license

On October 16th at 8:12 p.m.

Diane T. Mota, 42, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest (5 counts)

Data furnished by Falmouth Police