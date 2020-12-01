Weekly police department arrests/reports 12/01/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On November 23rd at 7:36 a.m. Ofc Jennifer Nolette arrested

Dylan E. McGee, 25, of Brewster who was charged with

Malicious destruction of property less than $1,200

Assault and battery on a police officer (2 counts)

Disorderly conduct

On November 26th at 12:40 a.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested

Nikolay S. Simeonov, 34, of Chatham who was charged with

Operating without a license

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On November 24th at 2:56 p.m.

Stephanie Lynne Pierre, 47, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On November 24th at 6:16 p.m.

Frank H. Waechter, 52, of Centerville was charged with

Warrant arrest

On November 24th at 11:59 p.m.

John M. Eastman, 64, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

(The log for November 25th was not posted)

On November 26th at 12:49 a.m.

Anaia Shea Catala, 18, of Mashpee was charged with

Warrant arrest

On November 27th at 5:10 a.m.

John H. Kittila, 52, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On November 27th at 8:50 a.m.

Sydney M. Speight, 25, of Centerville was charged iwth

Warrant arrest

On November 27th at 12:16 p.m.

Solomon Mastin Jr., 29, of New Bedford, MA was charged with

Malicious destruction of property (less than $1,200)

Assault and battery on a police officer (2 counts)

Resisting arrest

On November 27th at 9:49 p.m.

Edson Costa, 40, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

Operating without a license

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On Novmeber 23rd at 1:12 a.m.

Mark T. Pinkston, 38, of Wareham, MA was charged with

Operating after license suspended or revoked

Warrant arrest

On November 27th at 3:47 p.m.

Mackenzie M. Abney, 31, of Dennis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Fail to signal

On November 27th at 7:45 p.m.

Joseph M. Ostellino, 55, of Falmouth was charged with

Breaking and entering a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony

Assault and battery

Disturbing the peace

Disorderly conduct

Trespassing

Data furnished by Falmouth Police