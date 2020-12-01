Weekly police department arrests/reports 12/01/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On November 23rd at 7:36 a.m. Ofc Jennifer Nolette arrested
Dylan E. McGee, 25, of Brewster who was charged with
Malicious destruction of property less than $1,200
Assault and battery on a police officer (2 counts)
Disorderly conduct
On November 26th at 12:40 a.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested
Nikolay S. Simeonov, 34, of Chatham who was charged with
Operating without a license
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On November 24th at 2:56 p.m.
Stephanie Lynne Pierre, 47, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On November 24th at 6:16 p.m.
Frank H. Waechter, 52, of Centerville was charged with
Warrant arrest
On November 24th at 11:59 p.m.
John M. Eastman, 64, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
(The log for November 25th was not posted)
On November 26th at 12:49 a.m.
Anaia Shea Catala, 18, of Mashpee was charged with
Warrant arrest
On November 27th at 5:10 a.m.
John H. Kittila, 52, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On November 27th at 8:50 a.m.
Sydney M. Speight, 25, of Centerville was charged iwth
Warrant arrest
On November 27th at 12:16 p.m.
Solomon Mastin Jr., 29, of New Bedford, MA was charged with
Malicious destruction of property (less than $1,200)
Assault and battery on a police officer (2 counts)
Resisting arrest
On November 27th at 9:49 p.m.
Edson Costa, 40, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
Operating without a license
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On Novmeber 23rd at 1:12 a.m.
Mark T. Pinkston, 38, of Wareham, MA was charged with
Operating after license suspended or revoked
Warrant arrest
On November 27th at 3:47 p.m.
Mackenzie M. Abney, 31, of Dennis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Fail to signal
On November 27th at 7:45 p.m.
Joseph M. Ostellino, 55, of Falmouth was charged with
Breaking and entering a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony
Assault and battery
Disturbing the peace
Disorderly conduct
Trespassing
Data furnished by Falmouth Police