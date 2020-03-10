Weekly police department arrests/reports 3/10/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On March 7th at 3:01 a.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested
Kevin M. McRobbie, 59, of Methuen, MA who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Lights violation
On March 7th at 8:23 p.m. Ofc. Emmett Catanese arrested
Gerald Particelli, 62, of Provincetown who was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On March 2nd at 1:20 p.m. Ofc. Matthew Cascio arrested
Shannon E. Kirby, 27, of Provincetown who was charged with
Operating after license suspended for OUI
Fail to identify self to police
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Speeding
Media release furnished by Truro Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On March 2nd at 2:01 p.m.
Ethan D. Reyes, 24, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (B&E nighttime)
On March 2nd at 10:36 p.m.
Jay F. Ferris, 39, of South Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest (operating after suspension)
Warrant arrest (shoplifting)
Warrant arrest (controlled substance conspiracy, distribute class B, distribute CLass C)
On March 2nd at 11:03 p.m.
Fabiolla Araujo Gomes Carvalho, 29, of Medford, MA was charged with
Disorderly conduct
On February 4th at 8:10 a.m.
Brendan F. Murray, 20, of Cotuit was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On February 6th at 12:12 p.m.
Tayla Deanna DeGrace, 23, of Onset, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 7th at 9:23 a.m.
Brendon K. Tompkins, 31, of New Bedford, MA was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Speeding
On February 7th at 12:46 p.m.
Katelynn E. Eldridge, 35, of South Yarmouth was charged with
Assault and battery (2 counts)
On February 7th at 6:48 p.m.
Fabiolla Araujo Gomes Carvalho, 29, of Medford was charged with
Trespassing with non-MV vehicle
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
On February 7th at 8:46 p.m
Patrick Cunningham, 36, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony
Defacing property
Trespassing
Breaking and entering a vehicle in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony
On February 8th at 12:27 p.m.
Stacy R. Wait, 48, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (shoplifting)
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On February 8th at 10:59 p.m.
Megan L. McDonald-Geggatt, 44, of East Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating negligently to endanger
Data furnished by Falmouth Police