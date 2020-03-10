Weekly police department arrests/reports 3/10/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On March 7th at 3:01 a.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested

Kevin M. McRobbie, 59, of Methuen, MA who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Lights violation

On March 7th at 8:23 p.m. Ofc. Emmett Catanese arrested

Gerald Particelli, 62, of Provincetown who was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On March 2nd at 1:20 p.m. Ofc. Matthew Cascio arrested

Shannon E. Kirby, 27, of Provincetown who was charged with

Operating after license suspended for OUI

Fail to identify self to police

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Speeding

Media release furnished by Truro Police

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On March 2nd at 2:01 p.m.

Ethan D. Reyes, 24, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (B&E nighttime)

On March 2nd at 10:36 p.m.

Jay F. Ferris, 39, of South Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest (operating after suspension)

Warrant arrest (shoplifting)

Warrant arrest (controlled substance conspiracy, distribute class B, distribute CLass C)

On March 2nd at 11:03 p.m.

Fabiolla Araujo Gomes Carvalho, 29, of Medford, MA was charged with

Disorderly conduct

On February 4th at 8:10 a.m.

Brendan F. Murray, 20, of Cotuit was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On February 6th at 12:12 p.m.

Tayla Deanna DeGrace, 23, of Onset, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 7th at 9:23 a.m.

Brendon K. Tompkins, 31, of New Bedford, MA was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Speeding

On February 7th at 12:46 p.m.

Katelynn E. Eldridge, 35, of South Yarmouth was charged with

Assault and battery (2 counts)

On February 7th at 6:48 p.m.

Fabiolla Araujo Gomes Carvalho, 29, of Medford was charged with

Trespassing with non-MV vehicle

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

On February 7th at 8:46 p.m

Patrick Cunningham, 36, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony

Defacing property

Trespassing

Breaking and entering a vehicle in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony

On February 8th at 12:27 p.m.

Stacy R. Wait, 48, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (shoplifting)

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On February 8th at 10:59 p.m.

Megan L. McDonald-Geggatt, 44, of East Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating negligently to endanger

Data furnished by Falmouth Police