Weekly police department arrests/reports 3/24/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On March 17th at 12:12 p.m.

Patricia A. Joyce, 53, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)

On March 19th at 3:18 p.m.

Ross M. McClintock, 58, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)

Operating negligently to endanger

Operating after license revoked as habitual traffic offender

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On March 16th at 7:03 a.m.

James Robert Orlando, 24, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Falmouth Police