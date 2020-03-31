Weekly police department arrests/reports 3/31/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – (Editor’s note: The logs for March 24th, 27th, 28th, and 29th were not posted on line) No other arrests were reported.

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrest:

On March 24th at 4:25 p.m.

Joshua Lauzon, 25, of Teaticket was charged with

Receiving stolen property less than $1,200 (subsequent offense)

Receiving stolen credit card

Receiving stolen property over $1,200 (subsequent offense)

Larceny of a motor vehicle (subsequent offense)(2 counts)

Larceny over $1,200

Larceny of a credit card

Common and notorious thief

Data furnished by Falmouth Police