Weekly police department arrests/reports 4/14/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On April 6th at 3:48 p.m.

Alvin Robert Patterson, 34, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrest since April 2nd:

On April 11th at 7:59 a.m.

Nathan K. Rebello, 28, of East Falmouth was charged with

Assault and battery

Malicious destruction of property less than $1,200

Data furnished by Falmouth Police