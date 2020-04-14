You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Weekly police department arrests/reports 4/14/20

Weekly police department arrests/reports 4/14/20

April 14, 2020

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On April 6th at 3:48 p.m.
Alvin Robert Patterson, 34, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrest since April 2nd:
On April 11th at 7:59 a.m.
Nathan K. Rebello, 28, of East Falmouth was charged with
Assault and battery
Malicious destruction of property less than $1,200
Data furnished by Falmouth Police

 

Filed Under: Arrest Reports, Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 