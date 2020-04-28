Weekly police department arrests/reports 4/28/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Truro and Wellfleet police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On April 22nd at 12:55 p.m.
Daniel D. Vigliano, 35, of Hyannis was charged with
Assault and battery on a police officer (3 counts)
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
On April 22nd at 8:11 a.m.
William Moses Jr., 38, of Braintree, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On April 22nd at 10:04 p.m.
Brandon Michael Buchanan, 24, of East Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influene of drugs
Possession of a Class A substance
On April 23rd at 5:24 p.m.
Ciara Emonee Jackson, 24, of Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Leaving the scene of property damage
Resisting arrest
Possession of a Class B substance
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On April 24th at 4:22 p.m.
Arthur E. Melberg III, 30, of Wareham, MA was charged with
Possession of a Class A substance
Possession of a Class B substance
On April 26th at 10:34 a.m.
David Wayne Martin Jr., 33, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Falmouth Police