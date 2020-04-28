Weekly police department arrests/reports 4/28/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Truro and Wellfleet police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On April 22nd at 12:55 p.m.

Daniel D. Vigliano, 35, of Hyannis was charged with

Assault and battery on a police officer (3 counts)

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

On April 22nd at 8:11 a.m.

William Moses Jr., 38, of Braintree, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On April 22nd at 10:04 p.m.

Brandon Michael Buchanan, 24, of East Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influene of drugs

Possession of a Class A substance

On April 23rd at 5:24 p.m.

Ciara Emonee Jackson, 24, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Leaving the scene of property damage

Resisting arrest

Possession of a Class B substance

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On April 24th at 4:22 p.m.

Arthur E. Melberg III, 30, of Wareham, MA was charged with

Possession of a Class A substance

Possession of a Class B substance

On April 26th at 10:34 a.m.

David Wayne Martin Jr., 33, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Falmouth Police