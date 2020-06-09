Weekly police department arrests/reports 6/09/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On June 2nd at 1:57 p.m. Sgt. Kevan Spoor arrested
Ronald J. Gamella, 50, of Provincetown was charged with
Larceny under $1,200
On June 3rd at 2:31 a.m. Ofc. Christopher Landry arrested
James Charles Blum Jr., 63, of Provincetown who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
(Editor’s note: The log for June 1st was not posted online)
On June 4th at 8:59 p.m.
Tracy R. Jorgensen, 53, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Fail to stop for police
Number plate violation to conceal ID
Unregistered vehicle
Uninsured vehicle
Speeding
On June 5th at 6:06 p.m.
Marcio E. Garcia, 58, of Westport, MA was charged iwth
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
State highway violation (signal/sign/markings)
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On June 1st at 6:17 a.m.
Travis Sellers Albano, 37, of Sunderland, MA was charged with
Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (2nd offense)
Possession of a Class B substance
Possession of a Class E substance
Operating under the influence of drugs
On June 1st at 8:14 p.m.
Edwin F. Hannon III, 63, of North Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Operating under the influence of drugs
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Possession of a Class E substnace
On June 7th at 9:45 p.m.
Ivani Correa DaSilva, 40, of Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Marked lanes violation
Data furnished by Falmouth Police