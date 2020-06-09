Weekly police department arrests/reports 6/09/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On June 2nd at 1:57 p.m. Sgt. Kevan Spoor arrested

Ronald J. Gamella, 50, of Provincetown was charged with

Larceny under $1,200

On June 3rd at 2:31 a.m. Ofc. Christopher Landry arrested

James Charles Blum Jr., 63, of Provincetown who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

(Editor’s note: The log for June 1st was not posted online)

On June 4th at 8:59 p.m.

Tracy R. Jorgensen, 53, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Fail to stop for police

Number plate violation to conceal ID

Unregistered vehicle

Uninsured vehicle

Speeding

On June 5th at 6:06 p.m.

Marcio E. Garcia, 58, of Westport, MA was charged iwth

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

State highway violation (signal/sign/markings)

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On June 1st at 6:17 a.m.

Travis Sellers Albano, 37, of Sunderland, MA was charged with

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (2nd offense)

Possession of a Class B substance

Possession of a Class E substance

Operating under the influence of drugs

On June 1st at 8:14 p.m.

Edwin F. Hannon III, 63, of North Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Operating under the influence of drugs

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Possession of a Class E substnace

On June 7th at 9:45 p.m.

Ivani Correa DaSilva, 40, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Marked lanes violation

Data furnished by Falmouth Police