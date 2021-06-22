Weekly police department arrests/reports 6/22/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On June 19th at 11:22 p.m.
Brian A. Robin, 31, of Springfield, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operting negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Operating on restricted way.
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
Patrick A. Alves, 21, of Centerville was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Equipment violation
On June 19th at 10:55 p.m.
Tevin Michael Jarrett, 26, of Hyannis was charged with
Disorderly conduct
On June 20th at 12:40 a.m.
Elizabeth Morse Johnson, 29, of Wellesley, MA was charged with
Vandalizing property
Resisting arrest
Assault and battery on a police officer
and
Nicholas D. King, 33, of Quincy, MA was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
On June 20th at 1:04 p.m.
Jhan Barbosa, 18, of Nantucket was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Uninspected vehicle
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On June 14th at 12:07 p.m.
Robert Allen Green Jr., 42, of Falmouth was charged with
Carrying a dangerous weapon
Warrant arrest
and
Herman A. Andrade, 42, of Mashpee was charged with
Operating after license suspended or revoked (subsequent offense)
Operating after resgistration suspended or revoked
Attaching plates
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
On June 17th at 9:26 p.m.
Michael Anthony Costa, 33, of Falmouth was charged with
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
On June 18th at12:50 p.m.
Brian Anthony Ferreira, 53, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On June 18th at 3:16 p.m.
Christopher M. Nickerson, 46, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 18th at 8;13 p.m.
Patricia L. DePina, 37, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 19th at 5:06 p.m.
Christopher Vasco Antoni, 43, of Teaticket was charged with
Possesion of a Class E substance (2 counts)
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
Assault and battery on a police officer
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On June 19th at 8:47 p.m.
Joseph M. Ostellino, 56, of East Falmouth was charged with
Disorderly conduct
On June 20th at 11:36 a.m.
Stevie L. Kelley, 30, of Hyannis was charged with
Possession of a Class A substance
On June 20th at 10:42 p.m.
Jeanne Dale Montross, 77, of The Villages, FL was charged with
Assault with a dangerous weapon (4 counts)
Assault and battery
Improper storage of a firearm
Threatening to commit a crime
Data furnished by Falmouth Police