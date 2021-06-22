Weekly police department arrests/reports 6/22/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On June 19th at 11:22 p.m.

Brian A. Robin, 31, of Springfield, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operting negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Operating on restricted way.

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

Patrick A. Alves, 21, of Centerville was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Equipment violation

On June 19th at 10:55 p.m.

Tevin Michael Jarrett, 26, of Hyannis was charged with

Disorderly conduct

On June 20th at 12:40 a.m.

Elizabeth Morse Johnson, 29, of Wellesley, MA was charged with

Vandalizing property

Resisting arrest

Assault and battery on a police officer

and

Nicholas D. King, 33, of Quincy, MA was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

On June 20th at 1:04 p.m.

Jhan Barbosa, 18, of Nantucket was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Uninspected vehicle

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On June 14th at 12:07 p.m.

Robert Allen Green Jr., 42, of Falmouth was charged with

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Warrant arrest

and

Herman A. Andrade, 42, of Mashpee was charged with

Operating after license suspended or revoked (subsequent offense)

Operating after resgistration suspended or revoked

Attaching plates

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

On June 17th at 9:26 p.m.

Michael Anthony Costa, 33, of Falmouth was charged with

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

On June 18th at12:50 p.m.

Brian Anthony Ferreira, 53, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On June 18th at 3:16 p.m.

Christopher M. Nickerson, 46, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 18th at 8;13 p.m.

Patricia L. DePina, 37, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 19th at 5:06 p.m.

Christopher Vasco Antoni, 43, of Teaticket was charged with

Possesion of a Class E substance (2 counts)

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

Assault and battery on a police officer

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On June 19th at 8:47 p.m.

Joseph M. Ostellino, 56, of East Falmouth was charged with

Disorderly conduct

On June 20th at 11:36 a.m.

Stevie L. Kelley, 30, of Hyannis was charged with

Possession of a Class A substance

On June 20th at 10:42 p.m.

Jeanne Dale Montross, 77, of The Villages, FL was charged with

Assault with a dangerous weapon (4 counts)

Assault and battery

Improper storage of a firearm

Threatening to commit a crime

Data furnished by Falmouth Police