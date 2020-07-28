Weekly police department arrests/reports 7/28/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On July 20th at 11:38 p.m. Sgt. Kevan Spoor arrested
Brandon M. Brown, 21, of North Truro who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Speeding
On July 21st at 7:09 p.m. Ofc Jennifer Nolette arrested
Greg A. MacCuish, 48, of Provincetown who was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 24th at 12:30 p.m. Ofc. Tyler Dow arrested
Albert M. Perry, 66, of Provincetown who was charged with
Open and gross lewdness
On July 24th at 3:38 p.m. Ofc. Jason Sullivan arrested
Daniel A. Tripp, 41, of Wellfleet who was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 25th at 10:05 a.m. Ofc. Tyler Dow arrested
David A. Sprindzunas, 47, of Washington, DC who was charged with
Receiving stolen property less than $1,200
Larceny under $1,200
Trespassing
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that for the week of July 19th-25th, they responded to 666 total calls for service. Officers responded to 26 traffic crashes. There were 13 arrests or summons, and officers responded to 9 domestic violence cases.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On July 21st at 9:50 a.m.
Victoria Patricia Alberico, 23, of Wellfleet was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 22nd at 7:34 a.m.
Denys Kokhman, 32, of Centerville was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Fail to stop for yield
Fail to identify self to police
On July 22nd at 1:26 p.m.
Jonathan T. Schmidt, 47, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 22nd at 9:17 p.m.
William James Mahoney, 40, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (vamdalism, A&B on person over 60)
On July 23rd at 8:07 p.m.
Justin J. Saunders, 34, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating after license suspended (subseqent offense)
On July 24th at 5:30 p.m.
Rodney W. Ellis, 63, West Yarmouth was charged with
Disorderly conduct
On July 25th at 10:06 a.m.
Keith Fernandez, 61, of Moss Point, MI was charged with
Trespassing
On July 26th at 2:30 a.m.
Malaysia K. Ferguson, 31, of New Bedford, MA was charged with
Vandalizing properry
Uninsured vehicle
On July 26th at 11:08 a.m.
Marc A. Gendron, 48, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On July 20th at 4:02 p.m.
James John Pierson, 51, of North Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (4th offense or greater)
Operating negligently to endanger
Operating after license suspended or revoked
Threatening to commit a crime
(Editor’s note: The Falmouth logs from July 23rd through the 26th have not been posted yet. CWN will update as soon as they are available).