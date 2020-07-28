Weekly police department arrests/reports 7/28/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On July 20th at 11:38 p.m. Sgt. Kevan Spoor arrested

Brandon M. Brown, 21, of North Truro who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Speeding

On July 21st at 7:09 p.m. Ofc Jennifer Nolette arrested

Greg A. MacCuish, 48, of Provincetown who was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 24th at 12:30 p.m. Ofc. Tyler Dow arrested

Albert M. Perry, 66, of Provincetown who was charged with

Open and gross lewdness

On July 24th at 3:38 p.m. Ofc. Jason Sullivan arrested

Daniel A. Tripp, 41, of Wellfleet who was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 25th at 10:05 a.m. Ofc. Tyler Dow arrested

David A. Sprindzunas, 47, of Washington, DC who was charged with

Receiving stolen property less than $1,200

Larceny under $1,200

Trespassing

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police.

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that for the week of July 19th-25th, they responded to 666 total calls for service. Officers responded to 26 traffic crashes. There were 13 arrests or summons, and officers responded to 9 domestic violence cases.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On July 21st at 9:50 a.m.

Victoria Patricia Alberico, 23, of Wellfleet was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 22nd at 7:34 a.m.

Denys Kokhman, 32, of Centerville was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Fail to stop for yield

Fail to identify self to police

On July 22nd at 1:26 p.m.

Jonathan T. Schmidt, 47, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 22nd at 9:17 p.m.

William James Mahoney, 40, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (vamdalism, A&B on person over 60)

On July 23rd at 8:07 p.m.

Justin J. Saunders, 34, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating after license suspended (subseqent offense)

On July 24th at 5:30 p.m.

Rodney W. Ellis, 63, West Yarmouth was charged with

Disorderly conduct

On July 25th at 10:06 a.m.

Keith Fernandez, 61, of Moss Point, MI was charged with

Trespassing

On July 26th at 2:30 a.m.

Malaysia K. Ferguson, 31, of New Bedford, MA was charged with

Vandalizing properry

Uninsured vehicle

On July 26th at 11:08 a.m.

Marc A. Gendron, 48, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On July 20th at 4:02 p.m.

James John Pierson, 51, of North Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (4th offense or greater)

Operating negligently to endanger

Operating after license suspended or revoked

Threatening to commit a crime

(Editor’s note: The Falmouth logs from July 23rd through the 26th have not been posted yet. CWN will update as soon as they are available).