Weekly police department arrests/reports 8/10/21

Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On August 6th at 11:49 p.m.

Andrew T. Hoaglund, 41, of Eastham was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Marked lanes violation

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On August 4th at 6:25 a.m.

Michael William Fahey, 61, of Osterville was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 4th at 7:10 a.m.

Jason N. Schell, 44, of Nantucket was charged with

Trespassing

On August 5th at 7:00 a.m.

David Joseph Silva, 42, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 5th at 11:50 a.m.

Amanda E. Lamb, 33, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 7th at 1:45 a.m.

Brian D. Casey, 53, of Mashpee was charged with

Unarmed burglary

On August 8th at 9:49 a.m.

Milton L. Servis II, 59, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (3rd offense)

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle)

On August 8th at 6:20 p.m.

Atef S. Abdou, 58, of Ashland, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On August 2nd at 11:12 a.m.

Maria Fatima Snyder, 63, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 5th at 7:51 a.m.

Mikayla J. Coble, 27, of Marlborough, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 6th at 5:47 a.m.

Ahmed Elsayed, 43, of Boston, MA was charged with

Receiving stolen vehicle

Resisting arrest

Fail to stop for police

Operating negligently to endanger

Operating without a license

