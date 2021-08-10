Weekly police department arrests/reports 8/10/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On August 6th at 11:49 p.m.
Andrew T. Hoaglund, 41, of Eastham was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Marked lanes violation
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On August 4th at 6:25 a.m.
Michael William Fahey, 61, of Osterville was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 4th at 7:10 a.m.
Jason N. Schell, 44, of Nantucket was charged with
Trespassing
On August 5th at 7:00 a.m.
David Joseph Silva, 42, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 5th at 11:50 a.m.
Amanda E. Lamb, 33, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 7th at 1:45 a.m.
Brian D. Casey, 53, of Mashpee was charged with
Unarmed burglary
On August 8th at 9:49 a.m.
Milton L. Servis II, 59, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (3rd offense)
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle)
On August 8th at 6:20 p.m.
Atef S. Abdou, 58, of Ashland, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On August 2nd at 11:12 a.m.
Maria Fatima Snyder, 63, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 5th at 7:51 a.m.
Mikayla J. Coble, 27, of Marlborough, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 6th at 5:47 a.m.
Ahmed Elsayed, 43, of Boston, MA was charged with
Receiving stolen vehicle
Resisting arrest
Fail to stop for police
Operating negligently to endanger
Operating without a license
(Data furnished by Falmouth Police-Editor’s note: Logs for rest or week not posted yet-will update asap)