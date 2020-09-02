Weekly police department arrests/reports 9/01/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On August 25th at 1:54 p.m. Ofc. Thomas Radzik arrested
Joanne MacKeen, 43, of Everett, MA who was charged with
Trafficking in methamphetamine 36 grams or more but less than 100 grams
Distributing a Class B substance
Possession of a Class A substance
Forge/misuse RMV document
Furnish false information to police
On August 28th at 3:19 a.m. Sgt. Kevan Spoor arrested
Christopher M. Forte, 52, of Holliston, MA who was charged with
Trespassing
On August 28th at 11:31 p.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested
Christopher Kosiavelon, 34, of Provincetown who was charged with
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On August 29th at 12:36 a.m. Ofc. Sarah Lake arrested
Wyatt J. Medeiros, 23, of Truro who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Resisting arrest
Media release furnished by Truro Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On August 25th at 5:35 p.m.
Shamar Raheem White, 21, of Hyannis was charged with
Assualt with a dangerous weapon
On August 25th at 6:06 p.m.
Christopher Steven Calle, 22, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (Restraining order violation)
On August 26th at 9:26 a.m.
Thomas M. Salamone, 56, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (B&E depository)
On August 26th at 1:21 p.m.
David M. Laurell, 57, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (alcohol in public)
On August 26th at 6:31 p.m.
Alexandra E. Otis, 32, of Harwich was charged with
Warrant arrest (A&B, Larceny from person, Threat to commit a crime)
On August 26th at 6:46 p.m.
Jillian Fraser, 23, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Operating under the influenc of liquor
Operating recklessly to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Leaving the scene of property damage
On August 26th at 7:14 p.m.
Louis A. DelGizzi, 47, of Hyannis was charged with
Fail to stop or yield
Unregistred vehicle
Uninsured vehicle
Operating after license revoked as habitual traffic offender
On August 27th at 6:01 a.m.
David A. Lawrence, 45, of Taunton, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 27th at 6:17 p.m.
Mark Edward Tarr, 27, of North Truro was charged with
Warrant arrest (restraining order violation)
On August 28th at 2:51 p.m.
Tina Ruth Delvecchio, 31, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Assault with a dangerous weapon (knife)
On August 28th at 6:18 p.m.
Jeffery A. Parker, 61, of Wareham, MA was charged with
Operating under the influenc of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On August 29th at 9:29 a.m.
Bridget C. Callahan, 32, of Centerville was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 30th at 12:07 a.m.
Brandon Thomas, 36, of Hyannis was charged with
Vandalizing property
Disturbing the peace
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – (no logs posted as of press time)