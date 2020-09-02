Weekly police department arrests/reports 9/01/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On August 25th at 1:54 p.m. Ofc. Thomas Radzik arrested

Joanne MacKeen, 43, of Everett, MA who was charged with

Trafficking in methamphetamine 36 grams or more but less than 100 grams

Distributing a Class B substance

Possession of a Class A substance

Forge/misuse RMV document

Furnish false information to police

On August 28th at 3:19 a.m. Sgt. Kevan Spoor arrested

Christopher M. Forte, 52, of Holliston, MA who was charged with

Trespassing

On August 28th at 11:31 p.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested

Christopher Kosiavelon, 34, of Provincetown who was charged with

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On August 29th at 12:36 a.m. Ofc. Sarah Lake arrested

Wyatt J. Medeiros, 23, of Truro who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Resisting arrest

Media release furnished by Truro Police

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On August 25th at 5:35 p.m.

Shamar Raheem White, 21, of Hyannis was charged with

Assualt with a dangerous weapon

On August 25th at 6:06 p.m.

Christopher Steven Calle, 22, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (Restraining order violation)

On August 26th at 9:26 a.m.

Thomas M. Salamone, 56, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (B&E depository)

On August 26th at 1:21 p.m.

David M. Laurell, 57, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (alcohol in public)

On August 26th at 6:31 p.m.

Alexandra E. Otis, 32, of Harwich was charged with

Warrant arrest (A&B, Larceny from person, Threat to commit a crime)

On August 26th at 6:46 p.m.

Jillian Fraser, 23, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Operating under the influenc of liquor

Operating recklessly to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Leaving the scene of property damage

On August 26th at 7:14 p.m.

Louis A. DelGizzi, 47, of Hyannis was charged with

Fail to stop or yield

Unregistred vehicle

Uninsured vehicle

Operating after license revoked as habitual traffic offender

On August 27th at 6:01 a.m.

David A. Lawrence, 45, of Taunton, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 27th at 6:17 p.m.

Mark Edward Tarr, 27, of North Truro was charged with

Warrant arrest (restraining order violation)

On August 28th at 2:51 p.m.

Tina Ruth Delvecchio, 31, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Assault with a dangerous weapon (knife)

On August 28th at 6:18 p.m.

Jeffery A. Parker, 61, of Wareham, MA was charged with

Operating under the influenc of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On August 29th at 9:29 a.m.

Bridget C. Callahan, 32, of Centerville was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 30th at 12:07 a.m.

Brandon Thomas, 36, of Hyannis was charged with

Vandalizing property

Disturbing the peace

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – (no logs posted as of press time)