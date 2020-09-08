Weekly police department arrests/reports 9/08/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On September 5th at 7:11 a.m. Ofc. Thomas Radzik arrested
Paul C. Chandler, 43, of Quincy, MA who was charged with
Disorderly conduct
On September 6th at 1:08 a.m. Sgt. Kevan Spoor arrested
Uber O. Tellez, 41, of Barnstable who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Speeding
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police advise no reportable arrests.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that over the Labor Day weekend, they responded to 331 total calls for service. This included 8 motor vehicle crashes and 110 motor vehicle stops. There were 14 parking tickets issued. 11 people were arrested or received summons. Officers made 58 area/building checks and responded to 3 domestic disturbances.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On September 1st at 1:24 a.m.
Richard Brenden Fraga, 30, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating after license suspended
On September 2nd at 8:47 a.m.
Leslie Jean Siscoe, 48, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On September 2nd at 11:06 a.m.
Amanda Costa, 34, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On September 2nd at 12:06 p.m.
Jeffrey A. Parker, 61, of Wareham, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest (OUI/Oper neg)
On August 3rd at 11:12 p.m.
Kevin W. Dill, 29, of Centerville was charged with
Operating under the influenc of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Speeding
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On September 1st at 4:00 p.m,
Sean Edward Murphy, 50, of Teaticket was charged with
Fugitive from justice
On September 2nd at 9:08 a.m.
Trevor R. Murphy, 26, of Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating negligently to endanger
On September 2nd at 4:37 p.m.
Kelly McCarthy, 37, of Brewster was charged with
Warrant arrest
On September 4th at 1:27 p.m.
William Atherton Jr., 53, of Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (6th offense)
Operating negligently to endanger
On September 5th at 11:31 a.m.
Tariq Alouani, 52, of Boston was charged with
Assault with a dangerous weapon
Disorderly conduct
Trespassing
Trespassing with motor vehicle
Data furnished by Falmouth Police