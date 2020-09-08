Weekly police department arrests/reports 9/08/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On September 5th at 7:11 a.m. Ofc. Thomas Radzik arrested

Paul C. Chandler, 43, of Quincy, MA who was charged with

Disorderly conduct

On September 6th at 1:08 a.m. Sgt. Kevan Spoor arrested

Uber O. Tellez, 41, of Barnstable who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Speeding

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police advise no reportable arrests.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that over the Labor Day weekend, they responded to 331 total calls for service. This included 8 motor vehicle crashes and 110 motor vehicle stops. There were 14 parking tickets issued. 11 people were arrested or received summons. Officers made 58 area/building checks and responded to 3 domestic disturbances.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On September 1st at 1:24 a.m.

Richard Brenden Fraga, 30, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating after license suspended

On September 2nd at 8:47 a.m.

Leslie Jean Siscoe, 48, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On September 2nd at 11:06 a.m.

Amanda Costa, 34, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On September 2nd at 12:06 p.m.

Jeffrey A. Parker, 61, of Wareham, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest (OUI/Oper neg)

On August 3rd at 11:12 p.m.

Kevin W. Dill, 29, of Centerville was charged with

Operating under the influenc of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Speeding

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On September 1st at 4:00 p.m,

Sean Edward Murphy, 50, of Teaticket was charged with

Fugitive from justice

On September 2nd at 9:08 a.m.

Trevor R. Murphy, 26, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating negligently to endanger

On September 2nd at 4:37 p.m.

Kelly McCarthy, 37, of Brewster was charged with

Warrant arrest

On September 4th at 1:27 p.m.

William Atherton Jr., 53, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (6th offense)

Operating negligently to endanger

On September 5th at 11:31 a.m.

Tariq Alouani, 52, of Boston was charged with

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Disorderly conduct

Trespassing

Trespassing with motor vehicle

Data furnished by Falmouth Police