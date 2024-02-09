You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Well-being check results in arrest for OUI drugs, and several narcotics charges in Orleans

February 9, 2024


ORLEANS – Orleans Police report that on Friday at approximately 11:50 AM, they conducted a well-being check of a male in a motor vehicle at the Speedway gas station on South Orleans Road (Route 28)  in Orleans. During their interaction, Orleans officers placed Connor Long, 37, of Brewster under arrest for operating under the influence of drugs, possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance (crystal methamphetamine), possession of a class B substance (cocaine), possession of a Class E substance.

Long was transported to the station where he was booked. During the investigation, officers located approximately 14 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 2 grams of cocaine inside the vehicle. Long is scheduled to be arraigned in Orleans District Court on Monday.

