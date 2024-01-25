You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wellfleet firefighters respond to propane leak by boat, handle diesel fuel spill

January 25, 2024

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet firefighters had to respond to a propane leak by boat Thursday morning. The call came in sometime after 10 AM on 4th Avenue on Lieutenant’s Island. Due to the high tide making vehicle passage across the bridge to the island impossible firefighters responded by boat to the scene where the propane was secured so repairs could be made.

Shortly before noon, crews were called to the Mid-Cape Home Centers on Commercial Street to handle a significant diesel fuel spill. Further details were not immediately available.

